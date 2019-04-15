Loaded gun inside diaper bag goes off, hospitalizing man and girl, police say

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. - Police say a shooting on Saturday that left a man and a young girl wounded outside an Alabama Chuck-E-Cheese was accidental.

Vestavia Hills police told AL.com that the man was about to change the girl’s diaper when he came in contact with the gun inside the bag and it fired. The single bullet fired, hit him in the chest and then the girl.

Both the man and child were taken to area hospitals.

The child is in stable condition with a leg wound.

Vestavia Hills Fire Department Capt. Ryan Farrell told AL.com that the man’s injuries were potentially life-threatening.

It's unclear if criminal charges will be filed in the case.

WBRC / WSLS 2019