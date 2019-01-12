Los Angeles teachers strike still on as union rejects offer

LOS ANGELES - A massive teachers strike in Los Angeles is still planned for Monday after their union rejected a new offer from the nation's second-largest school district.

After hours of new talks Friday, the union representing teachers in the Los Angeles Unified School District announced that the offer was "woefully inadequate."

The district says United Teachers Los Angeles rejected it without proposing a counteroffer and refused to continue negotiations.

The district's offer included adding nearly 1,200 teachers, counselors, nurses and librarians to schools and reducing class sizes by two students. It also included the district's previously proposed 6 percent salary increase.

Union negotiator Arlene Inouye says the offer was disrespectful and "we declared an impasse."

District Superintendent Austin Beutner called on Gov. Gavin Newsom to step in to avoid a strike.

