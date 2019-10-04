Lost dog from California found in New Mexico

Meet Annie the dog.

She's happy, healthy -- and 700 miles from home.

Oh, and her name is actually Bella.

College student Juan Treto named her Annie when he found her while walking home in New Mexico.

He fostered her for about six weeks, then eventually got her checked out at a dog expo.

Someone there scanned her microchip and discovered her real name and home -- which is near Los Angeles!

Her owners had been looking for her, and were shocked to hear just how far she ventured.

"I have two daughters, and they have been heartbroken," said Jessica Smith, the dog owner. "I just honestly didn't think we were ever going to hear about her again. I've heard situations that have happened, but not states away, I can't even think of how she got over there."

Most veterinarian clinics and animal shelters have chip scanners.

Anyone who finds a stray animal should have it scanned as soon as possible.

Copyright CNN