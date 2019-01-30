Loud noise could hurt your heart

Most of us know that smoking, obesity, and not exercising can lead to heart disease, but researchers have uncovered a new risk factor that may make you want to turn the volume down on your television.

Traffic, television, radio, and other loud noises could increase your risk of developing the No. 1 killer in the US.

Researchers studied 500 people for five years, with 8 percent of them having a cardiovascular event.

Those with the highest levels of noise exposure had a more than three times greater risk of having a heart attack, stroke or other heart-related event.

"Fully half of the people that are going to die in America are going to die of cardiovascular disease," said Jeff Schussler, MD with Baylor Scott & White Health. "And that includes heart attacks, it includes strokes."

While loud noise is a somewhat surprising risk for heart problems, another unusual sign is creased earlobes. Several studies have shown a link between creased earlobes and plaque buildup in your arteries.