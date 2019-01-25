Low-budget Valentine's Day Date Night Ideas

ROANOKE, Va. - Valentine's day can be a lot of fun for couples. Heart-shaped chocolates, conversation hearts and love in the air might spark that joy for some, but just about everyone wants to do something memorable with their loved one on Valentine’s Day.

We know it could be hard to find some ideas for date night, especially if you're on a low budget this year, so here are a few ideas for a romantic day or night out in Virginia’s Blue Ridge:

List for what to do in the local area:

1. Sunrise hike at McAfee Knob

2. Visit Smith Mountain Lake

​​​​​​​Make your own date night. You could have a picnic or visit antiques/other shops around. There's also dinning and entertainment to keep you busy.

3. Downtown Roanoke Art Galleries

Some you can visit and admire are The Market Gallery and Liminal Gallery

4. Wine Tasting

For those who are 21 and older, it's good to take your significant other or a great friend and head to a winery nearby and let loose! You can dress to impress and even finish the night with a little dessert somewhere nearby.

5. Get artistic

Visit Paint Nite Roanoke on their Valentine's Day event. You can enjoy a lovely drink and learn how to paint for $35.

6. Couples massage/spa day

There are many spa facilities around in the Blue Ridge Mountain's area; why not take a couples trip to enjoy some relaxation time together?

List for what to do at home/for free free:

1. PJ and movie night

Grab some wine and popcorn and watch your favorite movies in bed together.

2. Make a romantic dinner together at home

Why not save some money and team up to create the ultimate dinner; you can even dress up to make it more romantic.

3. Host a V-Day game night

You don't always have to spend Valentine's Day with your loved one. Why not invite other couples over and host a game night? it's a perfect excuse for a laid back date night!

4. Have a picnic

Pack up some lunch or dinner and head to a local park nearby to have a picnic; you can even stargaze after.

5. Bonfire

Create a bonfire in the backyard or turn on the grill you haven't used in ages.

6. Order in and relax

If you don't feel like making a mess in the kitchen, just order pizza or whatever you are feeling.

7. Create a love scavenger hunt for your loved one

Make your significant one feel special and make them run around the house or even the town to find a small token of love.

8. Bake treats together

You can make themed cupcakes or cookies and enjoy them after dinner.

9. Get photogenic

Dress up and have your own couples' photo shoot at home. Have fun with it and even make your own props!

10. Go on a late night walk together