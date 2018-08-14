Low-income vets can now get high-speed internet for $10 a month

ROANOKE, Va. - Comcast is expanding its Internet Essentials program to about 1 million low-income veterans.

Under the new program, Comcast will provide low-income veterans with access to the internet for $10 a month.

The program also allows the veterans to buy computers at a quarter of what they would cost in the store.

Before this expansion, the program has already connected more than 6 million people with low-cost, high-speed internet.

Less than 70 percent of low-income veterans have internet access and about 60 percent own a computer, according to the United States Census Bureau’s 2016 American Community Survey.

Comcast lists four qualifications to determine eligibility for the program:

Must be a low-income veteran Must receive federal or state public assistance Cannot have outstanding debt to Comcast less than a year old. Those with debt more than a year old may still be eligible Live in an area that offers Comcast service, but have not been a subscriber in the last 90 days

For details on how to apply, visit www.internetessentials.com/apply.

