Macy's to hire 80,000 seasonal employees nationwide for 2019 holiday season

Kena Betancur/Getty Images

ROANOKE, Va. - Retailers are already gearing up for the upcoming holiday shopping season.

Macy's Inc. is expected to hire 80,000 seasonal employees for the 2019 holiday season.

The employees will fill positions at Macy's and Bloomingdale's stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers.

They'll fill full-time, part-time and flexible positions, according to Macy's.

Included in Macy's seasonal hiring plan are about 1,000 positions for the Thanksgiving parade and other holiday events.

The company is holding a national hiring event on Oct. 24. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at local stores, or you can apply online.