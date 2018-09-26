Man arrested after police say he super-glued toddler daughter's eyes, mouth shut

ODESSA, Tx. - According to WBAL, a Texas man has been arrested for allegedly super-gluing his baby daughter's eyes and mouth shut.

On Sept. 16, 29-year-old Johnnie Carter allegedly glued his 14-month-old child's mouth and eyes shut during a "domestic incident" before fleeing the scene

Carter was wanted by the Odessa Police Department and the U.S. Marshals-led Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in connection with a charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

In addition to the gluing, Carter's wife called 911 and told officers that he also choked their daughter and punched her head and ribs.

According to Carter's wife, he stuffed the baby girl under the bedding before the assault because she was crying.

Officials said Carter was arrested Monday at an East El Paso motel. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail with no bond in connection with the warrant.