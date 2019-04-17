Man charged with fatally kicking, beating his 5-month-old puppy, police say

ELKTON, Md. - A Maryland man was charged with aggravated cruelty and other charges after fatally kicking and beating his 5-month-old puppy, according to Elkton Police Department.

Ibe Lyles, 42, kicked and beat the pit bull puppy Monday while the dog was tethered to a fence and unable to defend itself or run away, according to WBAL11.

Lyles is being charged with aggravated cruelty-animal, animal cruelty, restrain dog-limit movement and restrain dog-water/shelter charges.

He is being held at the Cecil County Detention Center without bond.

Police said the dog will be sent for a necropsy to determine the exact cause of death.