Man chokes to death after swallowing cocaine bag, police say

WAYNESBORO, Va. - Authorities say a Virginia man choked to death after swallowing an apparent bag of cocaine during a police raid.

News outlets report 52-year-old William Tucker of Waynesboro died Friday.

Police say a drug task force and a Waynesboro police SWAT team arrived at a Waynesboro home Friday morning for a drug investigation.

When they entered, police say they found Tucker forcing a bag filled with white powder into his mouth.

Police say Tucker lost consciousness while resisting attempts to remove the bag.

He was declared dead at a hospital.

Police are continuing their investigation.

