Police: Man dead after encounter with sheriff's deputies

BAILEY, N.C. - Authorities in North Carolina say a man is dead after an encounter with sheriff's deputies.

The Nash County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the shooting occurred early Saturday.

The statement said several deputies responded to an address in the town of Bailey "regarding a call for service involving a male subject."

The sheriff's office said "shots were fired." The man died at the scene. Bailey is about 30 minutes east of Raleigh.

The office has not released the names or races of the man or officers involved. The State Bureau of Investigations will investigate. The sheriff's office said a "citizen of our community has lost his life, a family is mourning, and our law enforcement agency is deeply saddened as a result of what has happened."

