Man dies after being shot by Durham police in confrontation

DURHAM, N.C. - Police in North Carolina say they shot and killed a man in a confrontation with him precipitated by a domestic disturbance.

Durham Police say they were called to a home on Bevel Court shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a man and a woman at the home were involved in a physical altercation. Police say the 30-year-old man was uncooperative with officers, and a struggle ensued.

At one point during the struggle, an officer fired his weapon.

The 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital shortly after the shooting.

Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis expressed condolences to all involved in the altercation in a written statement.

The races of those involved in the shooting were not immediately released.

The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.

