Man from Galax travels to California to help victims of wildfire

GRIDLEY, Ca. - It’s considered the most destructive wildland fire in California history.

When Will Page, who lives in Galax, saw images of the camp fire, he decided to head for the west coast.

The Camp Fire, which ignited on Nov. 8, has destroyed thousands of homes and claimed more than 80 lives.

Page, who shared photos with 10 News, is still in Northern California, serving as a Red Cross service associate.

He's helping dozens of people from Paradise who lost their homes.

Page said listening to their stories about how some people escaped the fast-moving blaze in a matter of seconds was like something out of a horror movie.

“I was completely terrified. We could just see the smoke, like, at 35,000 feet,” Page said.

The cleanup process has begun, but Page said the victims at the shelter in Gridley are in distress. He hopes he can offer them some comfort.

“Some of these people have been through fires before. I just hope that they find peace and that they can get back on their feet,” Page said.

According to Cal Fire, the Camp Fire has been fully contained as of Sunday morning.