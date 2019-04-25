Man gets pulled over for hacking carpool lane by using mannequin

ARIZONA - A driver's plan to hack the carpool lane backfired on him last week when police pulled him over in Arizona.

When the man was pulled over in the HOV lane, police discovered his passenger was actually a mannequin.

The man received an HOV violation, which can be a $200 fine, according to KSNV.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety tweeted photos of the man and his "friend" caught in the act.

Another one Busted! Don’t let this be you.... A driver was cited for HOV lane violation along the SR 202 at Alma School, for having a dummy masquerade as a passenger. pic.twitter.com/97xZVyi9dC — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) April 24, 2019

Officials used the incident as an opportunity to remind everyone that the HOV lanes are specifically to be used for vehicles with two or more passengers.

