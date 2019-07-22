Man in critical condition after being struck by lightning on beach

Andrea De Stefani/freeimages.com

CLEARWATER, Fl. - One man is in critical condition and seven other people were injured when lightning struck behind a Clearwater Beach restaurant Sunday afternoon.

Clearwater Beach officials say the man was directly hit and went into cardiac arrest. Only four of the seven others who were injured had to go to a hospital.

A group of beachgoers carried the victims into the restaurant, where the medics showed up to treat the wounded.

Witnesses said storms popped up and they heard what sounded like an explosion.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue reminds everyone of the saying, "When you hear the roar, go indoors."