Man lost 40 pounds by only drinking beer during Lent

CINCINNATI, OH. - People usually give up alcohol for Lent, but this Ohio man decided to flip the script -- beer was the only thing he consumed for 40 days, and it paid off.

Del Hall said he lost more than 40 pounds during his diet and is better than ever, according to KPRC.

"I feel like I'm in my 20s," Hall said.

Hall's only calorie intake was the two to five beers he would drink for nearly six weeks. He consulted with a doctor and researched fasts before he went with the beer for Lent diet.

Hall, who is an executive at the Fifty West Brewing Company in Ohio, chose beer over water for his fast to keep it interesting and himself sane.

Three days after Lent, Hall had officially lost 41.5 pounds.

Hall said he learned a lot about healthy eating during his fast.

"When I thought I was hungry, I wasn't. True hunger isn't that rumbling in your tummy," Hall said. "If I didn't eat for 46 days, missing one meal isn't going to kill me."

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.