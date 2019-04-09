Man picking up tabs at Waffle House shot, killed at restaurant

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 41-year-old man who was paying for other customer's meals at a Florida Waffle House was shot and killed at the restaurant, according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office,

Craig Brewer was killed at about 3 a.m. Sunday after picking up people's tabs and giving out money to some of the customers shortly before his death.

The good Samaritan was shot in the head during an altercation at a Gainesville Waffle House, according to officials.

The suspected shooter, Ezekiel Hicks, 25, was arrested at the scene.

According to The Gainesville Sun, a woman who was at the restaurant with Hicks became angry because Brewer didn't pay for her meal.

Officials say Hicks confronted Brewer and started arguing with him. Hicks then left the restaurant to get a handgun, according to the police, and someone else unsuccessfully tried to prevent Hicks from reentering the Waffle House.

When Hicks was back inside, he and Brewer began fighting, according to authorities.

Shortly after, Hicks shot Brewer in the head, according to NBCNews.

Hicks is being held without bail on charges of first-degree premeditated murder and carrying an unlicensed firearm, according to Alachua County Jail records.

"We are saddened by this tragic incident and right now, our first thoughts are with the victim’s family during this most difficult time," Waffle House Inc. spokesman Pat Warner said in a statement.

