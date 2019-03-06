Man wanted in attempted murder of police officer shot, killed by U.S. marshals in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - A man wanted in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer has been shot and killed by U.S. marshals in Morgantown, West Virginia, according to 12WBOY.

Authorities say they were trying to arrest the suspect after they received a shots-fired call from College Avenue around 12:18 p.m. No officers were harmed during the incident.

According to the Morgantown Police Department, the suspect shot his gun while running away from authorities and at least one member of the U.S. marshals service shot back. The suspect was then found dead at the scene.

U.S. marshals have not released the name of the suspect who was killed.

As a result of the incident, nearby schools were placed on lockdown and alerts were sent to West Virginia University students warning them to stay away from the area campus. Nearby homes were also evacuated as a precaution.

Authorities say they did go into a house, located at 1113 College Avenue, to ensure no one inside the home was injured or associated with the incident.

Below is a statement from Alex Neville, chief deputy U.S. marshal: