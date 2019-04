FRESNO, Ca. - Police in Fresno, California are looking for a man who stole a chainsaw from a local hardware store.

He was caught-on-camera taking the tool from R.G. Equipment Wednesday afternoon.

You can see the man shoving the chainsaw down his pants and then wrapping his jacket around himself.

The owner of R.G. Equipment says the thief took off in a pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.

