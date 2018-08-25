Man wanted in connection with shooting, remains found

CHESTERFIELD, VA. - Police in Virginia who are searching for a man in connection with a shooting that left his estranged wife injured now say he is also wanted on a murder warrant after the separate discovery of human remains.

Chesterfield County Police said in a statement Saturday that they have obtained a murder warrant for 44-year-old Joshua M. Federico. They say human remains believed to be those of 38-year-old Lawrence J. Howell, Federico's estranged wife's boyfriend, were found on a property adjacent to Federico's residence.

Police had already obtained warrants for Federico in connection with the shooting Friday that left his estranged wife with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the case or Federico's whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.