Man who lost leg in Afghanistan helps Colin Powell change flat tire

WASHINGTON - After blowing out his front tire on I-495, former Secretary of State Gen. Colin L. Powell was greeted by Anthony Maggert, who pulled over to help.

Maggert has a prosthetic leg and revealed to Powell that he lost his leg in Afghanistan while working there as a civilian employee. Both were en route to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and left the scene without exchanging information.

Powell took to Facebook to publicly thank the man after Maggert sent this message: “I hope I never forget today because I’ll never forget reading your books. You were always an inspiration, a leader and statesman. After 33 years in the military you were the giant whose shoulders we stood upon to carry the torch to light the way and now it is tomorrow’s generation that must do the same.”

Powell posted that it was a “reassuring day” and that Maggert “touched my soul and reminded me about what this country is all about and why it is so great.”

