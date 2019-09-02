Mar-A-Lago boarded up as Hurricane Dorian heads for the US

PALM BEACH, Fla. - Coastal parts of south Florida are under a mandatory evacuation order, and that includes the president's estate.

Mar-A-Lago is boarded up with hurricane shutters covering the windows.

President Trump's Florida home is on the island of Palm Beach. The stores on Palm Beach's Worth Avenue, Palm Beach's upscale shopping district, are covered with shutters and plywood.

The mandatory evacuation order for the barrier islands in south Florida went into effect at 1 p.m. Sunday.

NBC News