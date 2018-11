Stan Lee poses with the first-ever IMDb STARmeter Award for Lifetime Achievement on the #IMDboat At San Diego Comic-Con 2017 on the IMDb Yacht on July 21, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

ROANOKE, Va. - Marvel Comics co-creator, Stan Lee, has died at the age of 95, according to TMZ.

The outlet reports that Lee was rushed to the hospital Monday morning where he died.

Lee is the co-creator of Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk, the X-Men, Black Panther, Daredevil, The Avengers and more comic book heroes.

In more recent years, Lee has become famous for his cameos in Marvel movies.

