Maryland high school shooting victim 'brain dead;' life support ending

GREAT MILLS, Md. - The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she is brain dead and is being removed from life support.

Melissa Willey told news reporters Thursday night that her daughter, 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey, has "no life left in her." She said Jaelynn would be removed from life support during the evening.

The teen was shot Tuesday by 17-year-old Austin Rollins at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County.

Rollins died after shooting Willey. A school resource officer got there within a minute and fired a shot at Rollins, but it's not yet clear whether Rollins was killed by the officer's bullet or took his own life.

