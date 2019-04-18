Massachusetts doctor arrested for allegedly paying 14-year-old boy for sex

ATTLEBORO, Mass. - A Massachusetts doctor is due in court Thursday on several charges, including paying a boy for sex.

Sujan Kayastha, 37, was arrested without incident Wednesday at his home after a four-month investigation by the Attleboro Police Department, according to NBC Boston.

Authorities started the investigation after they received information that a 14-year-old boy had been sexually assaulted.

Kayastha, a doctor at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, had lengthy, explicit communication with the boy and offered to give the child cash in exchange for sexual activity, according to Attleboro police.

Kayastha’s communication with the boy included images of child pornography, police said.

He allegedly offered the boy drugs, money and alcohol and made arrangements to meet the alleged victim at a hotel in Seekonk. He also allegedly set up transportation for the teen, according to officials.

Kayastha is charged with sex trafficking, possession of child pornography, two counts of electronic enticement of a child for prostitution and two counts of disseminating obscene matter to a minor.

Kayastha is scheduled to be in Attleboro District Court Thursday. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

