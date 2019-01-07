National

Massive Lake Michigan wave swallows lighthouse

The 20-foot-tall fiberglass tower fell into the lake

By Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager

Credit: Ann Marie Photography

MANITOWOC, Wisc. - A lighthouse on Lake Michigan is no more thanks to high winds and waves, according to WLUK.

The FOX affiliate reports that the 20-foot-tall fiberglass tower fell into the lake around 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The wind that toppled this lighthouse is with a cold front that's coming our way. That cold front will send temperatures plummeting Wednesday and Thursday and will result in strong wind gusts.

The Coast Guard told WLUK that no injuries were reported.

 

