Massive Lake Michigan wave swallows lighthouse

MANITOWOC, Wisc. - A lighthouse on Lake Michigan is no more thanks to high winds and waves, according to WLUK.

The FOX affiliate reports that the 20-foot-tall fiberglass tower fell into the lake around 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The wind that toppled this lighthouse is with a cold front that's coming our way. That cold front will send temperatures plummeting Wednesday and Thursday and will result in strong wind gusts.

If you can't view the video embedded below, click here.

The Coast Guard told WLUK that no injuries were reported.

The South Pier Light Navigational Beacon on Lake Michigan in Manitowoc has collapsed. It appears the collapse occurred due to heavy wave action. Heavy rains, & wind gusts up to 30MPH caused the lake to smash water into the structure. The Coast Guard has reportedly been notified. pic.twitter.com/2vQTOT1QD3 — WCUB Radio (@CubRadio) January 7, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.