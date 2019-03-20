Lucky winner to receive couch to binge eat all their favorite McDonald's items on

ROANOKE, Va. - McDonald's, La-Z-Boy and Uber Eats is partnering up for the ultimate sweepstakes.

One lucky winner will be rewarded a "McDelivery Couch," which is fully equipped with all your necessities.

The "McDelivery Couch" seats four people, has coolers, “McFlurry chillers,” phone chargers, light-up cup holders, adjustable seats, leg rests and stain resistant iClean technology from La-Z-Boy.

The contest will start Tuesday and go until April 8.

To enter, tweet what McDonald’s food item you would like to have delivered and use the hashtag #McDeliverySweepstakes. The tweet must include mentions of @McDonalds and @UberEats.

Participants are allowed one entry per day and your tweets must be publicly visible on your account until at least May 1 in order to remain eligible.

For more information on the rules of the sweepstakes, click here.