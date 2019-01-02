National

'Mean' Gene Okerlund has died, WWE says

By Heather Butterworth - Digital Content Producer
The world of wrestling has lost another great. 

WWE announced that Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund has died at the age of 76. 

Okerlund rose to fame by interviewing prominent wrestlers over the decades. 

WWE issued a statement that it extends its condolences to Okerlund’s family, friends and fans.

