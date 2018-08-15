Measles cases confirmed in 21 states, including Virginia border state

ROANOKE, Va. - If you or your family have not gotten the measles vaccine, it could be a good time to change that.

From the start of the year to mid-July, more than 100 people from 21 states reported having measles, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says that the 107 people with measles came from the following states:

Arkansas

California

Connecticut

Florida

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Missouri

Nevada

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

District of Columbia

According to the CDC, the majority of people who contracted the disease were unvaccinated.

Since measles is still common in places like certain European countries, Asia, the Pacific and Africa, the CDC says travelers returning to the U.S. continue to bring the disease to American shores.