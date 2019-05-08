Meet Archie! Meghan, Harry name baby son

LONDON - Prince Harry and Meghan have named their son Archie.

Buckingham Palace says that the baby's full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The palace made the announcement hours after the couple posed with the two-day-old for the media. He also met his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, for the first time.

He is the queen's eighth great-grandchild and is seventh in line to the British throne.



