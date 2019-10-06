Meet Captain, the Washington Capitals' new service dog-in-training

NBC Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Caps got a dog!

A yellow Labrador puppy named Captain is now the Washington Capitals' service dog-in-training. The 10-week-old pooch will help a veteran or first responder with disabilities, according to NBC Washington.

Captain made his debut at the team's Rock the Red Carpet event Saturday, before the team's home opener against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Team Captain Alex Ovechkin held Captain as the puppy did his first-ever TV interview, with News4's own Sherree Burruss.

"I hope he's gonna be a lucky charm for us," Ovi said as Captain licked his face and tried to chew on Sherree's microphone.

On Twitter, the Caps showed Captain to the world in an epic introduction video on his account, @CapsPup. Set to heroic music, the video shows Captain run and shake his ears in slow motion, wear his own little Caps jersey and chew on a hockey stick dog toy.

"I love slick strolls on the ice, warm snuggles on the bench and treats after a big win," a tweet on Captain's account says. "It's been ruff keeping this a secret, but I'm here now and can't wait to play!"

I MADE THE TEAM! 🐶



I'm Captain the official pup of the @Capitals! Can I get a WOOF for the Coolest. Job. Ever? I love slick strolls on the ice, warm snuggles on the bench, and treats after a big win. It's been ruff keeping this a secret, but I'm here now and can't wait to play! pic.twitter.com/9zsQKSpcRE — Captain (@CapsPup) October 5, 2019

The Caps said they will train Captain for the next 14 to 16 months. The dog is being trained to be a "confident and calm" future service dog for a veteran or first responder with disabilities, the Caps said in a statement. The team partnered with America's VetDogs, which is based in New York.

Once Captain finishes his "puppy raising" with the Caps, he will return to America's VetDogs' campus in Smithtown, New York, and receive additional training. Then, he will be matched with a veteran or first responder at no cost to them.

You can expect to see this woof at select home games, practices and community events, the team said.