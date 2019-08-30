Meet Hemingway and Waffles, the inseparable horse-goose duo

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - When these two animals entered the shelter together, the staff decided to make sure they left that way too.

Go to any animal shelter and you're sure to see bonded pairs of dogs and cats looking for homes, but at the Bucks County SPCA, they're running a special 2-for-1 -- adopt a mini horse, and get a goose.

"If you want to adopt Waffles, you have to adopt Hemingway," said Linda Reider with the Bucks County SPCA. "If you want to adopt Hemingway, you have to adopt Waffles."

These best buddies were rescued from a farm where conditions were subpar. So now, when it comes to his best bud, Hemingway ain't horsin' around.

"When we go to give medicines or injections, Hemingway would get in between and say, 'I'm sorry, that's my buddy the horse, he doesn't want a shot today!"

