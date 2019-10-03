Meet 'Squad Buddies': Stuffed animals kept in police cars to comfort kids, reduce fear of police

FALL RIVER, Mass. - Something extra is being added to patrol cars in Fall River, Mass.

A little boy whose father is a police officer says lots of kids his age are afraid of police officers, and he wants to change that.

Five-year-old Liam Soares created an effort to get "Squad Buddies" into patrol cars.

His goal is to fill the trunks of quad cars with stuffed animals to give kids something soft during a hard situation.

"We've actually heard a couple of stories where the child was afraid of them or wouldn't talk to them and they give them the stuffed animal and then they're all excited and accept them better," said Dianne Soares, Liam's mom.

Instead of going home after school to play and do homework, Liam shops for toys with his own money.

Liam hopes they'll help kids in scary situations.

"For no kids to get scared of the policeman," Liam said.

Liam's mom created a GoFundMe page for those who want to help Liam raise money for squad buddies.