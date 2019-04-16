Men's beards carry more harmful germs than dog's fur, study reveals

ROANOKE, Va. - A new study reveals that men's beards carry more harmful bacteria than dog fur.

The study showed that every sampled beard was crawling with bacteria, and nearly half of them contained bugs that were hazardous to human health.

"In the study, scientists wanted to discover whether there was a risk that humans might pick up a dog-borne disease from an MRI scanner that was also used for examinations by vets," according to Daily Mail.

The researchers took swabs from the facial hair of 18 men and the necks of 30 canines of various breeds.

All of the bearded men, ages 18 to 76, showed high microbial counts, but only 23 out of 30 dogs had high counts, according to Andreas Gutzeit, a professor at of Switzerland's Hirslanden Clinic

"I think it's possible to find all sorts of unpleasant things if you took swabs from people's hair and hands and then tested them," said Keith Flett, founder of the Beard Liberation Front.

Men claim the results are due to pogonophobia, the irrational fear of beards.

"There seems to be a constant stream of negative stories about beards that suggest it's more about pogonophobia than anything else," said Flett.