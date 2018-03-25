Metal detectors installed in churches that survived 9/11 World Trade Center destruction

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

NEW YORK - Two New York City churches that survived the destruction of World Trade Center have become the latest city tourist sites to embrace post-9/11 security measures.

Metal detectors were installed for the first time this month at Trinity Church and St. Paul's Chapel.

The Rev. Phillip Jackson says they will be there "until this world becomes a safer place."

Trinity and St. Paul's are both part of the same Episcopal parish where George Washington and Alexander Hamilton worshipped after the American Revolution.

Church officials said the decision to install the metal detectors was not a response to any specific threat.

But Jackson said a terrorist attack on a nearby bike path in the fall was "kind of a wake-up call."

