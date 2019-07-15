'Meth-gators' a possible side effect of flushing drugs down the toilet, warn Tennessee police

LORETTO, TN. - A police department in Tennessee posted on Facebook about a person attempting to flush drugs down the toilet, and they're pointing out some far-reaching consequences it could create.

They're warning people about "meth-gators".

They say when people flush drugs down the toilet, it goes through processing but eventually will be sent back to streams and creeks, which means animals like ducks, geese, and yes, even gators, could get meth in their systems.

The Loretto Police Department posted about a case of someone attempting to flush meth down the toilet.

The police followed that with a warning of "methed up animals" and ducks and geese "hyped up on meth":

Loretto Police Department via Facebook



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.