Michaels is hosting a special teacher event Saturday as a way to appreciate educators.

Teachers can go to participating stores to get a 20 percent discount store-wide, see product demos, make Crayola projects to take back to their classrooms, enjoy some refreshments and share ideas with other teachers.

The discount is valid from Thursday until Saturday, and is valid in-store only. You must show a valid educator ID to participate.

