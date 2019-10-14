Michigan State University criticized for Halloween costume sensitivity fliers

LANSING, MI - Michigan State University finds itself right in the middle of the culture wars over Halloween costumes.

Conservative bloggers jumped all over MSU Friday because of signs asking, "is your costume racially, ethnically or culturally-biased"?

MSU senior Sergei Kelley first noticed the fliers in his dorm hall less than a week ago.

The message, loud and clear, was 'a culture is not a costume.'

And racially, ethnically or culturally-based costumes are offensive and shouldn't be worn.

"They're some good intention behind it. We don't want to make fun other people's cultures. You don't want to say I'm going to wear this to purposely mock you or mock what your culture stands for, but I think there's a difference between that and telling students wearing a sombrero with a mustache is somehow racist," said Kelley.

The fliers also explain to the reader the difference between cultural appropriation versus appreciation. But Kelley says the university is out of line.

"The first priority of students here is to learn," said Kelley. "They're here for their degree and to get their career later on and so this doesn't fall in line with MSU's job."

But another student says he actually likes the message.

"I really don't think that it's too much too ask for people to not appropriate another culture. I think more universities should take a stance against things like this," said Yancy Wingard. Especially times that we have today where there's so many issues going on with race and whatnot, so I think it's really important they make this message."

A spokesperson for the university says the RA's choose what to put up on the boards, and they've been sending out the same message for the last few years.

She says the university is not saying students can't dress that way.

They just want them to know how their costumes can be portrayed.

