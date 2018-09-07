Microwave your lemons, freeze your jeans: Kitchen hacks to make life easier

You use your microwave to heat up food, and your dishwasher to wash dishes. You can use these kitchen appliances for other things as well.

After a while, your dish sponge will harbor a lot of bacteria. Disinfect it by getting it wet and microwaving it on high for two minutes.

You can also use your microwave to get more juice out of your lemons and limes by zapping them for 20 seconds before squeezing.

If you stepped in gum, throw your shoe in the freezer for a couple of hours and it will come off easier.

You can freeze your jeans to kill odor-causing bacteria. This will also keep your jeans from fading because you won't over-wash them.

Hardware like drawer handles and tools become covered with paint and filth over time. Throw them in the crockpot overnight on a low setting. In the morning, the paint and dirt should come right off.