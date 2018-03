BOCA CHITA KEY, Fla. - A Navy jet has crashed just off the Florida Keys, according to WPLG.

The crash happened near Naval Air Station Key West, according to a witness.

A Florida Keys marina owner told Local 10 News in Miami that the F/A-18 Hornet exploded in the air and then crashed around 4:30 p.m.

Witnesses saw the pilot parachute to safety. No word on any injuries.

Stay with 10 News for more on this breaking story.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.