Military members can get free lunch at Texas Roadhouse on Veterans Day

ROANOKE, Va. - Texas Roadhouse is giving back to the men and women who gave to our country this Veterans Day.

On November 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., veterans and active military members throughout the country can get a free meal at Texas Roadhouse.

All veterans, active, retired or former military members can choose one of 10 entrees from a special Veterans Day menu.

Proof of service is required and includes a military or VA card, or discharge papers.

