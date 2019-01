The federal minimum wage could more than double if House Democrats have their way.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate leader Chuck Schumer, and several other House members will gather in DC on Wednesday to unveil the Raise the Wage Act.

The group is proposing a $15 per hour federal minimum wage, a move aligning with their current efforts to reach the working class.

The current minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. It hasn't changed since 2009.