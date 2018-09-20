Missing 3-week-old boy found safe, suspect in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE

The 3-week-old missing boy has been found safe and the suspect is in custody.

The AMBER Alert is canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 3-week-old infant out of Memphis.

The TBI believes the baby was taken Tuesday night by his non-custodial father, 21-year-old Stevie Boyd.

The suspect was last seen wearing a red and black hat with all black clothing. He should be considered armed. Boyd is 6' and 136 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The infant, Steven Smith, was last seen wearing a black shirt and diaper. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is 19 inches long and weighs 7 lbs.

If you have any information, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.