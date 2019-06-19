Missing 80-year-old Baltimore man may be in danger

BALTIMORE, Md. - Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert to help Maryland authorities find a missing 80-year-old man.

John Laurence Bevier was last seen around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. He has dementia and is believed to be in danger. According to state police, his disappearance poses a credible threat to his safety and he may need medical attention.

Bevier is 6', 210 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in Baltimore wearing a blue button-up shirt, plaid pants, and gray New Balance sneakers.

He may be driving a gray 2011 Ford Escape SUV with Maryland license plate 94710CD.

If you see him, you're asked to call the Baltimore City Police Department at 443-984-7385.

