Missing Guardsman found dead in Maryland flooding

WASHINGTON - Authorities have found a missing National Guardsman two days after he was last seen during massive flooding in Maryland, according to NBC Washington.

The NBC affiliate reports that searchers found 39-year-old Eddison Hermond's body in the Patapsco River about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday and police announced that it was indeed Hermond about two hours later.

Hermond was last seen trying to help a woman and her cat behind a restaurant as floodwaters rushed through the area.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency Sunday in Howard County as the massive storm drenched Ellicott City, triggering flash floods.