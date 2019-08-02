Missing N.C. 4-year-old girl given to pimp in Texas before being rescued, according to police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Police in North Carolina say a 4-year-old girl is now safe after she disappeared in late May.

Aubriana Recinos reunited Friday with her father, Mario Recinos, in Texas.

Her mother, Carmen Lowe, did not return her to her father's custody after a visit, according to police.

Authorities say Lowe was part of a human trafficking operation being investigated by the FBI.

"The child was pretty much given to a pimp, an associate of the pimp or family of the pimp for keeping. It is a ring. It is a human trafficking ring that the FBI was investigating. These individuals had other children as well, four other girls were actually working this human trafficking operation," said Maj. Robert Ramirez, with the Fayetteville Police Department.

Lowe was arrested Thursday in New Orleans.

Aubriana was later found in a home in Lewisville, Texas.

She and her father are expected to return Friday to Fayetteville, North Carolina.

