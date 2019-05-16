Missing pregnant teen found dead with her baby cut from the womb, police say

CHICAGO - A Chicago police spokesman says a baby isn't expected to survive after being ripped from his mother's womb after she was strangled.

Anthony Guglielmi says three people are in custody and charges including murder are pending.

Authorities say the woman, 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui, had gone to a Chicago home in response to a Facebook offer of free clothes.

The nine-months-pregnant Ochoa-Uriostegui was last seen leaving a high school on April 23. That was the same day paramedics were called to the home on the Southwest Side about a newborn with problems breathing.

The medical examiner announced Wednesday Ochoa-Uriostegui died of ligature strangulation, and her death is considered a homicide.

Guglielmi is calling it an "unspeakable act of violence."

