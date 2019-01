BARRON COUNTY, WI - A Wisconsin teen missing for nearly three months has been found alive.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department says it was told by the Douglass County Sheriff's Department that Jayme Closs had been found on Thursday.

A suspect is in custody. No other information is expected until Friday morning.

The 13-year-old went missing on the same day her parents were found dead in their family home.

Below is the full press statement from the Barron County Sheriff's Department: