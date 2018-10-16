Missouri woman who blocked black neighbor from entering building has been fired

ST. LOUIS - A video that's gone viral shows the moment a St. Louis woman refuses to let a man into his own building, and now that woman has been fired.

D'arreion Toles lives in a downtown loft and says he told the woman he had his keys as he returned from work Friday- but she wouldn't budge.

He believes it was because he was black.

The videos he posted on Facebook already has more than five million views and appears to show the woman following him and asking who he is even after he unlocks his door.

"You know everyone's entitled to their opinion, but I say as people, as different races, different colors, different ages, let's all be great together," Toles said.

The woman has not returned requests for comment.

Today, her employer, Tribeca STL, a luxury apartment company, said even though the incident did not happen at their building or company, it has decided to fire the woman.

Below is the full statement from Tribeca STL: