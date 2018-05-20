Money promised for losses in Outer Banks 8-day power outage

SALVO, N.C. - Attorneys say checks are coming to people who suffered financial losses from an eight-day power outage on the Outer Banks last summer.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, reports that attorney Dennis Rose told about 15 people at a meeting in Salvo last week that claims are being paid now.

The money is part of a $10 million settlement reached in March with PCL Civil Constructors. The company denied wrongdoing in the power outage, which occurred when workers building the Bonner Bridge accidentally cut the only electricity line serving the region.

People are supposed to seek compensation by filling out a form available here soon.

Reimbursement payments go to three classes: business, vacationer and resident. A federal judge accepted the terms early this month. The claim deadline is Oct. 15.

